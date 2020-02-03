crime

Shooting at a San Francisco bar during Super Bowl LIV

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- During the last minutes of the game, shots rang out inside a San Francisco bar.

At 7:04 pm on Sunday, San Francisco sheriff's deputies and San Francisco police officers responded to a shooting where several witnesses say they heard between 4-5 gunshots.

"It was like bang, bang, bang, yeah it was consecutive," said Ravi Sharma.

Sharma was next door to the bar at Zaika's Indian restaurant hiding in the kitchen with three others.

"We ran into the kitchen. Yeah, it was kind of weird. We were just like what's going on? Should we lock the doors, is the shooter going to come inside here? We had no idea what was going on," said Sharma.

Off-camera, several people who were watching the game inside the bar said the suspect got into a fight with a woman, was kicked out of the bar, came back in and began shooting.

A bullet hole can be seen on the bar's glass door.

SFPD confirmed the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, ran into a light pole and was later arrested.

A firearm was recovered. No injuries were reported.

Before the shooting, a strong SFPD presence was seen throughout Mission District. Officers were facilitating SFMTA's street closures of Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 21st street. As well as, 24th street between Barlett and Potrero Avenue.

"Mission is one of the areas we are going to be focused on. We are all throughout the city thought. We have many cops available here today. There was no discretionary time off for police officers," said Officer Joseph Tomlinson.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.

SUPER BOWL STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestcrimebarshootingsuper bowl 2020party
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Man found with meth, large knife inside car during traffic stop
Officer injured while arresting man in Selma, police say
Man arrested for stabbing victim in chest in Hanford, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News