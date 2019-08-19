Suspect accused of setting mother on fire surrenders after hourslong standoff

The suspect was taken into custody just before noon.
The suspect 54/yo Gilbert Baneulos has surrendered after SWAT deployed a canister that emits smoke. Banuelos is accused of lighting his mom on Fire this morning. She is listed in critical but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/QVi4ytRyzX— Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) August 19, 2019
Firefighters responded to the home on Vine Street Street near Cornwall Avenue around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a burn victim.
Once on scene, firefighters realized that the suspect's 73-year-old mother had been set on fire, allegedly by the suspect himself.
A SWAT team responded to the scene as authorities tried to get the suspect to come out.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Nearby homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.