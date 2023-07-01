  • Full Story
Saturday, July 1, 2023 6:16AM
Suspect in wig arrested for string of robberies in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A disguise didn't quite work as planned for one man and his accomplice in Merced.

Merced Police arrested a man and a woman connected to three robberies at checking cashing stores.

The robberies happened between June 26th and today.

In all three cases, witnesses identified the robber as a man dressed in a wig and women's clothing using a black handgun.

After the third robbery this morning, investigators used surveillance video to track down the suspect's vehicle, which led them to an apartment where they arrested 33-year-old James Hogan.

63-year-old Barbara Bryant was also taken into custody.

Both were booked into the Merced County Jail on several charges including robbery.

