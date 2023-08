Suspect arrested after shooting in Lemoore, deputies say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested after a shooting sent one person to the hospital in Lemoore on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 4:15 pm in the area of Hanford Armona Road and Apricot Avenue.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says the victim drove to the hospital after being shot.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officials have not yet released any other details about the investigation.