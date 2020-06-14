Suspect caught on camera breaking into Big Baller Cards and Auctions in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating a burglary at Big Baller Cards and Auctions.Officers were called to the shop around 3 a.m. Saturday morning after the suspect smashed a window, stole some items and then got away.The owner, Dale Ball, says the thief also brought tools to remove the bars that cover the windows and cut through locks.Ball estimates the suspect stole about $50,000 to $100,000 worth of audiovisual equipment and some coins, but all of those items belong to him, not customers.His 1921 Babe Ruth baseball card that could be worth millions of dollars is also safe."The good thing is we don't keep our valuable things here," ball said. "Everything our customers goes into our safety deposit box at our bank, so they're secured along with my Babe Ruth card. Thank you, Jesus."Ball says the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras.He adds that everything in the shop is fully insured, and he plans to increase security even beyond the extensive system he already has in place.