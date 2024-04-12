Suspect identified in deadly central Fresno shooting of 42-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the suspect in a central Fresno shooting that killed 42-year-old Yong Vang Monday.

He's been identified as 41-year-old Robert Phompong. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Police say Phompong is a known gang member who is unhoused. Phompong is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened just before 4:20 pm on 9th Street near Pine Avenue.

Investigators say Vang was in a fight with Phompong before gunshots rang out. When officers arrived, they found Vang with a bullet wound.

Vang was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Anyone who spots Phompong should not approach and immediately call 911.