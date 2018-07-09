LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan --Police say they have a suspect in custody after a man was struck in the face with a metal tool while riding the subway in Lower Manhattan.
The 35-year-old suspect is being held at the Transit Robbery Squad in Manhattan.
Police say that the 59-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with another passenger aboard a southbound 2 train near the West Broadway and Chambers Street station just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect then struck the victim in the face with a metal tool and fled on foot when the train stopped at Chambers Street.
The victim was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. He suffered a fractured skull and broken eye socket.
Police believe that the suspect is homeless and was staying at a shelter.
Anyone with additional information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
