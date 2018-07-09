Suspect in custody after man struck in the face with metal tool on subway in Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan --
Police say they have a suspect in custody after a man was struck in the face with a metal tool while riding the subway in Lower Manhattan.

The 35-year-old suspect is being held at the Transit Robbery Squad in Manhattan.

Police say that the 59-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with another passenger aboard a southbound 2 train near the West Broadway and Chambers Street station just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect then struck the victim in the face with a metal tool and fled on foot when the train stopped at Chambers Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. He suffered a fractured skull and broken eye socket.

Police believe that the suspect is homeless and was staying at a shelter.

Anyone with additional information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

