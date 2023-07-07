WATCH LIVE

1 hospitalized after shooting in Madera, suspect's car found in Fresno

Madera police say the suspect's car was found near Highway 99 and Shaw Avenue in Fresno.

Kellie Helton
Friday, July 7, 2023 6:22AM
1 hospitalized after shooting in Madera, suspect's car found in Fresno
A person was hospitalized after being shot in Madera on Thursday night.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person was hospitalized after being shot in Madera on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10 pm near Georgia Avenue and Watt Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

Madera police say the suspect's car was found empty near Highway 99 and Shaw Avenue in Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department is helping Madera police search for the suspect in the area.

