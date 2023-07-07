1 hospitalized after shooting in Madera, suspect's car found in Fresno

A person was hospitalized after being shot in Madera on Thursday night.

Madera police say the suspect's car was found near Highway 99 and Shaw Avenue in Fresno.

The shooting happened around 10 pm near Georgia Avenue and Watt Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

Madera police say the suspect's car was found empty near Highway 99 and Shaw Avenue in Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department is helping Madera police search for the suspect in the area.

