Suspected thieves sneak onto porch and snatch patio furniture

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A pair of thieves sneaked up to a front porch and snatched a couple of patio chairs and a table according to the Fresno County Sheriff's office, and it was all caught on surveillance video.
The crime happened at around 2 am on Sunday at a house on East Weldon Avenue in Central Fresno's Mayfair District.
The whole crime took less than 20 seconds, and the pair made off with approximately $300 worth of patio furniture.
Investigators say that the woman is possibly white and has tattoos on her right upper arm, right wrist, and right ankle, while the man appears to have tattoos on both of his arms.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111 or Detective Tim Juarez at (559) 600-8061 or timothy.juarez@fresnosheriff.org.
You may also call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or file a report online. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.