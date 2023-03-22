WATCH LIVE

deadly shooting

11 people arrested after murder investigation in Porterville, police say

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 5:36AM

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday after an extensive murder investigation in Porterville.

A 22 year-old man was shot and killed on February 24th near Prospect and Henderson Avenue.

Porterville police say they were able to identify several suspects involved in the murder.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in serving search warrants in both Porterville and Visalia.

Officials say one suspect arrested for murder and several other charges barricaded himself in a Porterville home.

Those arrested range in age from 16 to 48 and face a variety of charges.

Four of the suspects face murder charges.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department.

