FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a 'suspicious device' was found in west-central Fresno on Friday night.

Fresno police say the device was found in the area of McKinley and Polk avenues.

The department's bomb squad is working to figure out what the device is.

No other details about the investigation have been provided by authorities at this time.

