Fresno Yosemite International Airport reopen after suspicious item found, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- TSA is expecting another busy spring break travel season at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FYI).

"Regardless of where you're going, it's going to be busy but here at Fresno, we're expecting a 9% increase over last year's spring break volume," TSA Spokesperson, Lorie Dankers said.

The peak travel period begins Friday, march 22nd and runs through Sunday, April 7th.

TSA is expecting to screen more than 59,000 passengers during that time - with the busiest days falling on Thursday, Friday & Sunday.

"The busiest times at the checkpoint are 4 am to 6 am, 10 am to 2 pm, and again 10 pm to midnight for those late departing flights," Dankers explained. "If your flights are on those days at those times, know that you're going to have to arrive at the airport early and you're going to have to arrive prepared."

Even if you're not flying during the busiest days or times, you may still experience a longer wait as the airport is under construction.

Crews are working to build a new concourse and expand the TSA security checkpoint area.

The construction is expected to be done by fall of 2025, but for now, security checkpoint lanes are reduced from four to three.

However, TSA and the airport say they are still prepared to handle crowds.

"We make sure that I have our lanes fully staffed," Dankers said. "We can do things like flex our officers schedules, we can offer overtime and we will continue to do that to make sure that we can process all the travelers who need to be screened."

"We are fully staffed," FYI Media & Public Relations, Vikkie Calderon said. "We have individuals that are at the front curb helping to direct traffic to eliminate any traffic congestion for passengers that are loading or being picked up, we have additional staff in the terminal."

TSA and FYI say the airport relies on passengers to plan ahead, know what they can and cannot bring, and arrive early in order to help with congestion.

You may also want to apply for TSA pre-check, which allows you to access a different screening line that's typically much shorter and doesn't require you to remove shoes, laptops, belts or light jackets.

You can start that process at TSA.gov.

