Swastika symbol in California man's front yard has some neighbors upset

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. -- A massive swastika is in one California homeowner's front yard and his neighbors don't like it.

"I own this house I'll put what I want. It ain't none of your guys' business."

Steve Johnson owns the home on Lindell Drive, in El Sobrante, where a newly made swastika symbol is now embedded in his front yard.

Johnson said, "I like those signs I think they look cool. I like them."

The signs are on Johnson's handrail and around his doorbell too, but he insists they're not a symbol of Nazi Germany during World War II.

"It's a Tibetan sign that's way back before swastikas were invented," he said.

Sister station KGO asked Johnson, "Are you Tibetan?" Johnson answered, "I could be."

Many eastern religions used what's known as a Swastik, with arms which faced counterclockwise. The third Reich changed the symbol to face clockwise, like Johnson's.

Renee Schultz is Johnson's neighbor who is also Jewish. We asked her if she found the symbol offensive.

"Yes! On behalf of Jews that died with that-- yes, absolutely!" she said.

Many living in the neighborhood are quite simply speechless.

Neighbor Vince Poehnelt said, "It's stupid. It kills the retail value of the house, kills the value of everyone on the street."

The swastika replaced a dirt lot in Johnson's yard.

Neighbor Mary Salinas is defending Johnson.

"I look at his behavior and attitude towards us-- we've never had a problem with him. He's always nice to us that's what I can say," said Salinas.

Law enforcement said they're not investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
swastikanazishomeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News