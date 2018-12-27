SWAT negotiator ends standoff by singing a Christmas carol

EMBED </>More Videos

SWAT negotiator ends standoff by singing a Christmas carol. Watch the report from Action News at 5 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2018.

EAST VINCENT TWP., Pa. --
A police standoff in Chester County ended on Wednesday after a SWAT sang a Christmas carol.

A man barricaded himself inside a home on the 300 block of Aftons Circle in East Vincent Township Tuesday night.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says, a SWAT negotiator finally talked the man into surrendering nine hours later by singing a Christmas carol for him.

In a nod to that, the district attorney bought Christmas cookies for SWAT team members.

The DA is expected to release more news on Thursday on criminal charges related to the incident.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsstandoffchristmassingingEast Vincent Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'One minute you're celebrating and one minute you're not there:' loved ones remember slain officer
Man watches home get broken into from thousands of miles away
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
Mom's warning to parents after son's laser gun explodes
Man with 8 DWIs arrested again for driving drunk
Man injured following shooting in Southeast Fresno
California girl dies in fall from scenic Arizona overlook
Show More
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
'Fresno has a fire problem:' Department warns residents of hazards to watch for
Two men arrive at CRMC with gunshot wounds
Man found shot in Central Fresno, investigation still underway
Witness recalls hearing several gunshots, vehicle speeding off after officer was shot
More News