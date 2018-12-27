SWAT negotiator ends standoff by singing a Christmas carol

A police standoff in Chester County ended on Wednesday after a SWAT sang a Christmas carol.A man barricaded himself inside a home on the 300 block of Aftons Circle in East Vincent Township Tuesday night.Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says, a SWAT negotiator finally talked the man into surrendering nine hours later by singing a Christmas carol for him.In a nod to that, the district attorney bought Christmas cookies for SWAT team members.The DA is expected to release more news on Thursday on criminal charges related to the incident.-----