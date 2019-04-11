SWAT smashes suspect's car, deploys flash-bang during SoCal standoff

It all began when authorities tried to pull the suspect over, but the suspect failed to yield, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.
The suspect fled, leading police on a slow-speed chase that got no faster than 13 mph. About a mile away, the driver stopped in the middle of an intersection and refused to exit the vehicle.
That prompted a standoff that lasted for hours.
The special enforcement team and negotiators were on scene.
At some point, two armored vehicles smashed the suspect's car - trapping it from the front and back. Deputies fired what appeared to be nonlethal rounds. They also used tear gas and a flash-bang device to pull the suspect out of the car and take him into custody.