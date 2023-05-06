Good Sports: Clovis High's Sydnie Vanek aims to be multi-sport athlete at Arizona

Sydnie Vanek has used that bounce in her step to become one of the best long jumpers in the country. It might not even be her best sport.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sydnie Vanek is a ball of energy.

"She likes to have fun," says Clovis High Track and Field Coach EJ Jackson. "It's always great to have that positive mentality out here."

The Clovis High senior has used that bounce in her step to become one of the best long jumpers in the country.

"When she plants her foot on that board, she takes off," says jumps coach Gregory Mayo.

Mayo says she's a coach's dream - always listening, always looking to improve.

"Instantly, she trusted me, listened to everything I had to say and did it without question," he said.

That trust led her to a California State Championship just last year.

"It's cool because we see people come up to us," Jackson said. "Those people recognize our school and put Clovis on the map."

Last week, the Cougar made that impression on the map even bigger, winning the Oregon relays at Hayward Field, leaving her ranked as the top long jumper in the nation.

"My feet were soaked in puddles and stuff, but it was just a fun experience," Vanek said.

Despite the accolades and ongoing success, it might not even be her best sport.

For the past four years, Vanek has played as an outside hitter on the varsity girls' volleyball team.

"As soon as she jumps, I mean, she's above everybody," says Clovis High volleyball coach Richard Lake. "She would sit in the corner of our gym with a ball, and you could just see her determine to get better."

By her sophomore season, tournaments became a recruiter watch party.

"You would see all the different college polos and jackets watching -- she quickly grabbed their attention," Lake said.

The University of Arizona would grab Vanek's attention, with the senior committing to be a Wildcat this upcoming season.

"I know my roommate, I saw some of my Class of 2023 commits this past week, so I'm just very excited," she said.

Despite getting a scholarship to play volleyball, she's not planning on letting that stop her from long jumping.

"Talked with both my head volleyball coach, and I've talked with Harvey at Arizona, so I think I'm going to be doing both out there," she said.

But when it comes to her favorite --

"I'd probably have to say volleyball," Vanek said. "Volleyball's a team sport, the girls I'm surrounded with are amazing and I wouldn't want it any other way."

