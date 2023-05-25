Tachi Palace Resort and Casino in Lemoore unveils latest improvements

Lemoore's Tachi Palace Resort and Casino is unveiling years worth of work and improvements.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lemoore's Tachi Palace Resort and Casino unveiled years worth of work and improvements on Wednesday.

"Truly have a sense of Vegas here in the Central Valley and there is everything you can ask for at a great general value," says the casino general manager, Michael Olujic.

On Wednesday, he unveiled what he calls one of the most successful projects of his 18-year career, a major renovation of the 388 thousand square foot casino.

"When they come in they have a big wow effect when they see it and they have the architectural stimulation, the great games, great foods, great overall entertainment value. so I'm really excited about providing a true destination restart in the Central Valley," says Michael.

The feedback has already been positive for the project which has taken three and a half years.

It was opened in phases. Including adding a gas station and an entertainment center last year. It includes movie theaters, bowling, and an arcade for those under 21.

The expansion has helped the local economy by adding about 100 jobs.

Michael mentions, "I'm really proud to be able to do this for the Tachi-Yokuts community and really provide the central valley with a great resort experience they can't get anywhere else."

Tribal member, Rogelio Morales, was born and raised in the area.

He says he's proud and grateful to watch the project's completion.

Rogelio says it's a vision the last generation left behind, "I know for us as Tachi-Yokut we wanna make sure that we get everything put together for the future generations to come because that's what it's all about."

The grand opening will happen this evening at 5:00 PM.

There will be a meet and greet at 6:30 PM with professional athletes, including Steve Garvey, JT Snow, and Lorenzo Neal.

It's open to everyone. Festivities will go on throughout the rest of the evening at 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245.