Two Visalia Target employees test positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two employees at a Visalia Target have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.The store is located on South Mooney Boulevard, near Visalia Parkway.In a statement from Target, the company said the two employees who tested positive have gone into quarantine and will be paid while they're on leave.The company also said they deep cleaned and sanitized the store after learning about the cases, and said that all store employees have been given masks, gloves and thermometers.