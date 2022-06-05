Clovis elementary school wins statewide recognition for civic learning

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tarpey Elementary School's student council is keeping busy.From food drives to student council meetings, these elementary students have been working hard since last fall."There's so many things they do for leadership skills, for building, connecting with the community and just getting involved and learning what government is like at a school site," says principal Tachua Vue.They're giving back and learning leadership skills along the way."What I learned from student council is you need to have a voice for your school and being a leader," said student Isabella Medina."The biggest part of student council is getting our kiddos involved, looking forward to sharing your voice, sharing your opinions, having those respectful conversations," says student council advisor Katy Hunter.And they're gaining statewide recognition - the group was recently honored with a Civic Learning Award of Excellence.They're the only elementary school in state to win the honor.The award honors public schools' efforts to engage students in civic learning.It's something these students know all too well."I joined student council because it feels good to make big decisions. My favorite thing was writing letters to the military because it was fun to make them happy," says student Pierce Pope.