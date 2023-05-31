Fresno Thai restaurant closes location after online rumors lead to threats, racist remarks

The Fresno Police Department confirmed it is investigating a hate crime committed against the owners of Tasty Thai in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Fresno Thai restaurant will be closing its doors after online rumors led to racist remarks and threats against the owners.

On Tuesday, the owners of Tasty Thai announced they would be closing the location on First Street and Thomas Avenue.

The decision comes after a photo of the family-owned restaurant was included in a viral online post alleging animal abuse at a nearby home.

As the post spread online, commenters made false claims that the restaurant was serving dog meat.

The Fresno Police Department says the claims of dog abuse at the neighboring home were also found to be false.

Threats against the restaurant prompted Fresno police to open a hate crime investigation.

The owners say they are considering relocating the restaurant and reopening the business.

Note: The video in the above player is from a previous story and will be updated.