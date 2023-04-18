Tuesday is Tax Day, but not for many California counties

For California counties impacted by severe flooding from recent winter storms, the federal and state tax filing deadline has been extended to October 16.

Central California counties that qualify for the extension include Fresno, Madera, Merced, Mariposa, Tulare and Kings.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday is Tax Day.

That means people get about another six months to file their returns and make any tax payments, if necessary.

Taxpayers may even be able to claim any disaster-related losses on their federal return.

The postponement does not apply to residents in Imperial, Kern, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta and Sierra counties.

The IRS will automatically identify taxpayers located in the covered disaster areas. To view a full list of affected counties, visit the IRS website.