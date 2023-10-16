Federal tax deadline extended to Nov. 16 for most Californians, but not for filing state taxes

It's important to note, as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the extension does not apply to the Franchise Tax Board.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The deadline for most Californians to file their 2022 federal tax return is being extended once again.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday it postponed the tax deadline for taxpayers in 55 of the 58 California Counties.

The deadline is now Nov. 16.

The extension does not include residents of Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties.

The IRS initially extended the traditional filing deadline to Oct. 16 because of last winter's severe storms.

That deadline to file state taxes is still Oct. 16.