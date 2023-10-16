WATCH LIVE

Federal tax deadline extended to Nov. 16 for most Californians, but not for filing state taxes

Monday, October 16, 2023 9:18PM
SAN FRANCISCO -- The deadline for most Californians to file their 2022 federal tax return is being extended once again.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday it postponed the tax deadline for taxpayers in 55 of the 58 California Counties.

The deadline is now Nov. 16.

The extension does not include residents of Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties.

The IRS initially extended the traditional filing deadline to Oct. 16 because of last winter's severe storms.

It's important to note, as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the extension does not apply to the Franchise Tax Board.

That deadline to file state taxes is still Oct. 16.

