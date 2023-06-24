A former Central Unified math teacher accused of sex crimes with a minor is now behind bars.

Former Fresno teacher sentenced for sex crime committed against minor

Michael Morton was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody after Friday's sentencing.

Back in 2017, Morton was arrested for sex crimes with a minor.

Officials say Morton had sex with a girl who graduated but was still under 18.

Morton ultimately pleaded no contest to having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Morton was previously accused of molesting a different girl and distributing or showing pornography to a minor.

Prosecutors say those charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement due to evidentiary issues.

The judge sentenced Morton to one year in county jail.

He also received two years of probation and must complete a sex offender treatment program.

As a result of the plea deal, he does not have to register as a sex offender.

"I was surprised when I first heard about this - only getting a year and not registering as a sex offender in the state process," said Tony Capozzi, a legal analyst.

Capozzi says Morton received a felony conviction that will stay with him for the rest of his life and he will never be a teacher again.

He believes the plea deal was the right move for everyone involved.

"It's always best for both sides to try to resolve the case - I think in this particular case - the resolution was good for the prosecution and it was good for the defense, and I think it ends up protecting the public," Capozzi said.

Capozzi says this plea agreement is also a way to prevent the victim from having to relive her experience during a public trial.

"It's very difficult for witnesses of this type of crime to come into court and sit before a jury of 12 people you don't even know and a judge who's overlooking this and to explain what happen and describe the intimate details, Capozzi explained.

The other accusations Morton previously faced dated back to 2007.

He was facing up to seven years in prison if convicted on all of those charges.

But again, prosecutors say there were evidentiary issues so those counts were dropped as part of the plea deal.

