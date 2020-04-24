FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified teacher has developed a new resource for parents with young children.
"This website is all about easy navigation for 4 and 5-year-olds," said Ericson Elementary School teacher David Hunter. "They don't necessarily need a lot of supervision. It's laid out in a way that they can understand and watch stuff that helps them connect with their teachers."
Hunter earned his teaching credential from Fresno State and has been teaching in the Valley for over a decade. When he could no longer teach his students in person he wanted to find a way to connect, so he got to work, reaching out to his fellow teachers to compile educational videos for 4 and 5-year-olds.
"I could just sit her down and say, 'here watch a video of Mr. Hunter' and she would get up and do what they're doing," said parent Kimberly Moua.
20 teachers are contributing to the website with new content posted every week.
"Especially when she sees Mr. Hunter doing it she's like, 'Mommy look, mommy look, it's Mr. Hunter,' and I'm like, 'yeah, I know.'"
Videos are available in Spanish and English and cover everything from science to math.
"It's taken a life of its own that I wasn't expecting," said Hunter. "I designed it to help my kids and other teachers of Fresno Unified."
You can access the videos at fresnotk.com.
Fresno Unified teacher creates educational website for TK students
EDUCATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News