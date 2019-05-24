New rules could mean texts and emails from bill collectors

A new proposal could allow debt collectors to text and email you.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking to update the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.
Officials said the new proposal would protect consumers from harassment. It would cap the number of calls collectors can make about a specific debt to no more than seven in a week, but it would also allow the debt collectors to now leave voicemails, send emails, private social media messages and even texts. Those forms of communication are not capped, so if you don't have unlimited texting, you could be forced to pay for some of the messages.
The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act does include language that would allow consumers to opt out of electronic messages and choose certain hours that debt collectors may contact them.
