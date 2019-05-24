Technology

New rules could mean texts and emails from bill collectors

By Tonya Simpson
A new proposal could allow debt collectors to text and email you.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking to update the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

Officials said the new proposal would protect consumers from harassment. It would cap the number of calls collectors can make about a specific debt to no more than seven in a week, but it would also allow the debt collectors to now leave voicemails, send emails, private social media messages and even texts. Those forms of communication are not capped, so if you don't have unlimited texting, you could be forced to pay for some of the messages.

HAVE YOUR VOICE HEARD: Your opinion could make or break this proposal passing. Click here to send the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau your thoughts. The agency is accepting comments until August 19, 2019.

The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act does include language that would allow consumers to opt out of electronic messages and choose certain hours that debt collectors may contact them.

To read more about the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymoneyu.s. & worlddebtbills
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News