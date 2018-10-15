TECHNOLOGY

Facebook 'unsend' button reportedly on the way

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook to test unsend option

By
Ever wish you could take back a Facebook message? You may soon be able to do just that.

Reports have been circulating for a while that Facebook was testing an "unsend" button for Messenger. News of the feature first appeared back in April.

But now some users say they've actually spotted it on the Android Messenger app. The unsend button appears to be available only for a set time after a message is sent.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, already has an unsend option in its messaging section.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebook
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Newport Beach launches shark-detection pilot, "Clever Buoy"
Reasons why your cell may be a risky call
Google expands Pixel phone screens, undercuts Apple on price
More Technology
Top Stories
Parlier police investigating shooting that sent a man to the hospital
17-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Woodville
Tulare Regional Medical Center reopens today
Two Madera men rescue puppies left in apartment complex trash bin
SC cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Video shows teacher, nurse dragging special needs boy
Highway 63 closed for several hours after car hits pedestrian
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
Show More
REPORT: Skydiver dead after accident in Lodi
Merced police officer involved in car crash
SoCal Edison could shut down power amid tonight's wildfire danger
405 Fwy crash in North Hills injures 40 people, shuts down lanes
Road projects could be delayed, canceled if gas tax repealed, Caltrans says
More News