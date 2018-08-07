TECHNOLOGY

Largest technology competition back in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Channelle Charest is showing off one of her greatest achievements. It is not just another app it's her app.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Channelle Charest is showing off one of her greatest achievements. It is not just another app it's her app.

"If you are in the local area, you can search for a tattoo artist around you," said Charest.

She has been tattooing Fresnans for six years and "Tat-Stat" will make hers and many other artists jobs a lot easier.

"We built this app to help tattoo artists to help fill their books with appointments," said Charest.

Charest was able to make her idea a reality with the help of her business partner, she markets and the codes.

They are both competing in one of the biggest challenges they have ever faced.

"Everyone is feeling nervous right now," said Charest.

It's called 59 days of code.

"Our competitors compete for 59 days they're writing new projects, new code, new apps and it comes together at the end when they show what they have done to the public," said 59 Days of Code Executive Director Rebecca Olson.

Developers, designers, and entrepreneurs, from across the Central Valley have been working to create the next best piece of tech over the last 59 days.

They will compete in two categories - classic is open to any idea, meanwhile, ignite it specific to this year's theme of smart cities.

"It's a lot of stress, a big challenge, but it's a great and beneficial thing to bring the community together," said 59 Days of Code Board Director.

It also creates more interest in the tech field and hopes of revolutionizing the Central Valley.

Even if she does not take home top honors, Charest knows she will walk away with an experience that will make her app a more successful one.

"I'm excited to practice all of these elements that will propel the app and the company to the next level," said Charest.

Competitors take center stage at the 59 Days of Code Expo this Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytechnology
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Identity by type and swipe
Congress takes steps toward federal 'digital privacy' regulations
Robots making burgers in San Francisco restaurant
More technology
TECHNOLOGY
Should you still trust Facebook?
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More Technology
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News