abc11 troubleshooter

Private internet browsing won't protect you as much as you think

By Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
Private browsing options can help you hide your internet history from your family or roommate, but those incognito options might not offer as much protection as you think.

Most internet browsers offer an option to turn off history tracking and browse privately. Chrome calls it "Incognito," on Internet Explorer, it's "InPrivate," and Firefox and Safari offer "Private Browsing."

According to PC Mag, many people think private browsing will hide their history and protect them from viruses and ads, but that is not the case.

Most viruses and malware can cause problems regardless of your browsing mode. For example, if you download an attachment from a phishing email while you're in private mode that virus can still install itself on your computer.

The best protection against viruses and malware is antivirus software. You should also remember to never click on links or attachments in suspicious emails.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyabc11 troubleshootercomputerstechnology
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Scammers are using genetic testing to steal money, identity
RetailMeNot will pay you $5,000 to go shopping
Scammers posing as IRS asking for iTunes gift cards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
One person is dead after three-car crash north of Sanger: CHP
Vape pen charger explosion causes thousands in damage to woman's home
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect vehicle
Fresno gang members caused fights during prison peacemaking program
Hours-long standoff ends, domestic violence suspect not found in Visalia home
Fresno police payouts could create fiscal emergency
Show More
Fresno car buyers say they were deceived by well-known dealership
35-year-old bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in east central Fresno
1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment on fire in Fresno County
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
More TOP STORIES News