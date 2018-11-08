Samsung to release new foldable phone

Samsung is set to launch a new foldable phone.
The Infinity Flex Display is part pocket-size flip phone and part tablet.
The phone unfolds like a book to reveal a tablet-size screen inside.
Samsung did not attach a price to the device and would only say it would be out sometime next year.
But, Samsung is not the first company to introduce a foldable phone.
The Chinese company Royole beat them to the punch Tuesday when they introduce their Flexpai device.
