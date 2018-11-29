SCAM

New scam uses real-looking airline email to steal personal information

EMBED </>More Videos

A warning about a scam that steals your personal info with one click. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK --
With the summer travel season heating up, a clever new scam is also starting to catch fire.

It has to do with an email you might think is from a major airline, but it's really a Trojan horse designed to steal your personal information.

At a glance, it looks legitimate -- a professional-looking email from Delta Airlines announcing details of your upcoming flight. Even if you're not traveling, you're curious. So you click on the link.

"If you click on this, it takes you to a site that's loaded with Malware," CyberScout founder Adam Levin said.

CyberScout is an ID and data theft company leading the charge against hackers, thieves and even simple human error, and Levin warns that one simple click could spread malicious software all over your device.

"It's looking for email information, login information, VPN information, banking info, app info," Levin said. "The list is endless."

The scam email looks genuine, but if you look close, there are some warning signs. First, the return email address should read Delta.com, but it actually reads "DeltaA," and that's a dead give away.

Next, the real email shows your flight info in the body of the letter, meaning you won't have to click to see it.

Also, always scan for spelling or punctuation errors. In this email, there was a subtle typo with an extra space before a comma.

The big takeaway is to never click on an emailed link unless you're absolutely sure it's legit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytechnologyscamemailsoriginals7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCAM
Uber rider blames dishonest driver over $80 charge on $3 fare
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Homeless man and couple made up story for GoFundMe: Report
More scam
TECHNOLOGY
Could your online review get you sued?
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
Hottest holiday gifts for tech lovers in 2018
More Technology
Top Stories
Ferguson Fire declared officially out after recent weather
Fresno lawyer files lawsuit against PG&E for 26 Camp Fire victims
Heavy rain and flooding causes safety issues, wrecks across Central Valley
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Northern California bar
Woman claims she was denied service for not tipping enough
PG&E reporting several power outages in the Valley
Could hockey pucks stop an active shooter?
Show More
Police shoot 15-year-old in head following chase in Indiana
Woman allegedly pulls knife on man who confronted her about her loud fart
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
Thief breaks into volunteer's car, prevents them from responding to Camp Fire
Police search for 3 men who attacked 7-Eleven clerk with bicycle pump
More News