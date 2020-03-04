hacking

Simple Solutions: How to avoid being hacked

By
Hackers are predators that can steal, damage, or destroy your most personal info. And there are a lot of myths about these cyber thieves.

The first is an antivirus program will protect you from hackers.

"It doesn't matter what antivirus you're using," says Senior Network Engineer Lincoln Chiappone. "If it's a new virus, chances are you're going to be infected by it."

Still, experts recommend installing just one antivirus as a safeguard. But your best protection is avoiding clicking on suspicious links or opening unfamiliar attachments.

Another myth is that hackers can't intercept emails. They're actually capable of accessing your email account and reading messages sent out to third parties.

That's why it's essential to use more complex passwords, with symbols and both upper and lowercase letters. Another fallacy is that apple products are too secure to be hacked.

"Apple products absolutely can get infected, and macs can get some of the worst viruses you've ever seen," Chiappone said.

And although it's much less common, your phone can get hacked too.

Another myth is that hackers only target big companies. Businesses of any size are at risk for security breaches. And anyone with a computer can be a target, too.

Recently, the FBI warned consumers about smart T.V.s and the risk of hacking.

According to the agency, hackers can potentially use these products to infiltrate consumers' home networks and take control of the camera and microphone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhacking
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HACKING
How to avoid 'Expiring License' scam for Microsoft users: BBB
Hackathon held during Hmong New Year celebrations in Fresno
Man sues Ring, Amazon for $5M after security camera hacked
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. voters face some glitches, frustrations
Woman pinned between school bus and excursion at Caruthers Elementary, airlifted to hospital
37-year-old's suspicious death in Porterville ruled a homicide after autopsy
2020 Primary Election Coverage
Man hit and killed by car in central Fresno identified
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
2020 Primary Election Voter's Guide
Show More
Fresno County officials, doctors meet to discuss Coronavirus
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Some voting machines down in Tulare County, officials say
Twisted Masala food truck opens to public
Check Before You Burn rule hoping to minimize health risks
More TOP STORIES News