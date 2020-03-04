Simple Solutions: How to avoid being hacked

Hackers are predators that can steal, damage, or destroy your most personal info. And there are a lot of myths about these cyber thieves.The first is an antivirus program will protect you from hackers."It doesn't matter what antivirus you're using," says Senior Network Engineer Lincoln Chiappone. "If it's a new virus, chances are you're going to be infected by it."Still, experts recommend installing just one antivirus as a safeguard. But your best protection is avoiding clicking on suspicious links or opening unfamiliar attachments.Another myth is that hackers can't intercept emails. They're actually capable of accessing your email account and reading messages sent out to third parties.That's why it's essential to use more complex passwords, with symbols and both upper and lowercase letters. Another fallacy is that apple products are too secure to be hacked."Apple products absolutely can get infected, and macs can get some of the worst viruses you've ever seen," Chiappone said.And although it's much less common, your phone can get hacked too.Another myth is that hackers only target big companies. Businesses of any size are at risk for security breaches. And anyone with a computer can be a target, too.Recently, the FBI warned consumers about smart T.V.s and the risk of hacking.According to the agency, hackers can potentially use these products to infiltrate consumers' home networks and take control of the camera and microphone.