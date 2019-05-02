Teen arrested, accused of making shooting threats at high school in Lemoore

Hanford police arrested a teen after investigating a shooting threat at a Lemoore high school.

On Wednesday, a youth development officer at Jamison High School received a report that a 17-year-old student threatened to "shoot up the school."

Officers quickly began to look for the student but were unable to find them on campus.

Police then moved their search to the student's home where they were unable to find the suspect and a gun.

In a precautionary measure, law enforcement asked people to be on the lookout for the suspect as they continued their search.

Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Hanford police located and arrested the 17-year-old.

The suspect was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Detention Center for making criminal threats.

The Lemoore Police Department wants to remind people that it takes these types of threats very seriously. It says those who make these types of statements will be arrested regardless of their actual intent to carry out the threat.
