crime

Teen arrested after high-speed chase through Fresno County, authorities looking for second suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police and Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect following a high-speed chase that ended near Prather.

The chase started around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect vehicle, a flat grey Dodge Charger, matched the description of a vehicle involved in a liquor store burglary just moments earlier at Clovis and Herndon.

When Clovis officers tried to stop the car, the driver took off down Highway 168 towards the mountains.

Once in the county, deputies joined in the pursuit, as did the helicopter.

The driver stopped the car on 168 at the Auberry turn off, he and a passenger tried to run for it.

One suspect, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody quickly.

The second suspect is still on the loose and may be armed.

Police found .22-caliber ammunition in the vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisfresno countypolice chaseburglarycrimehigh speed chaseinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Family forgives, judge rejects excuses from convicted Fresno Co. murderer
Big rig driver arrested after wrong-way chase down Highway 99
Shooting investigation shuts down off-ramp on Hwy 99 in southwest Fresno
Police identify Selma homicide victim as 29-year-old man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
Victim of deadly stabbing was going to join police academy, classmate says
Former Lemoore councilwoman will be sent to state hospital for treatment
After days without, power trickles back on for Mariposa Co.
Hilmar High School dazzles with homecoming floats
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Family forgives, judge rejects excuses from convicted Fresno Co. murderer
Show More
School badges list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number
Family of boy killed in SoCal school fight files claim against school district
Getty Fire cause: Wind carried tree branch into power line, officials say
Fresno Unified monitoring air quality, students' outdoor activity
Amgen Tour of California cycling race placed on hiatus, will not return in 2020
More TOP STORIES News