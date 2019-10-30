Teen arrested after high-speed chase through Fresno County, authorities looking for second suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police and Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect following a high-speed chase that ended near Prather.The chase started around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect vehicle, a flat grey Dodge Charger, matched the description of a vehicle involved in a liquor store burglary just moments earlier at Clovis and Herndon.When Clovis officers tried to stop the car, the driver took off down Highway 168 towards the mountains.Once in the county, deputies joined in the pursuit, as did the helicopter.The driver stopped the car on 168 at the Auberry turn off, he and a passenger tried to run for it.One suspect, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody quickly.The second suspect is still on the loose and may be armed.Police found .22-caliber ammunition in the vehicle.