accidental shooting

16-year-old girl fatally shot by father who allegedly mistook her for intruder

EMBED <>More Videos

Ohio teen mistaken for intruder by father, who fatally shot her

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A man fatally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the family's Columbus home after he mistook her for an intruder, according to what the girl's mother told police.

The mother called 911 after the shooting around early Wednesday morning and said the father had shot at someone after the security system was activated, authorities said.

ABC affiliate WSYX-TV reported that police documents said Hairston's father thought she was someone breaking into the house.

In a recording of the 911 call, the father asks his daughter what she was doing, and both parents beg for the girl, Janae Hairston, to wake up.

Police arrived on the scene around 4:28 a.m. and Hairston was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, the Columbus Police Department said. She was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m., according to investigators.

The Columbus Police Department couldn't immediately provide more details, but have referred the matter to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office for review.

As of Thursday morning, no criminal charges have been filed.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiointruderaccidental shootingteen shotteen killedu.s. & worldmistaken identity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
New Mexico authorities issue search warrant for Baldwin's phone
Alec Baldwin says he's not responsible for fatal 'Rust' shooting
Alec Baldwin exclusive interview: 'I didn't pull the trigger'
Attorney: 'Rust' assistant director says Baldwin did not pull trigger
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News