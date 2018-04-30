CRIME

Teen robbery spree ends with 3 arrests

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police have arrested three teenaged suspects and charged them with a string of street robberies and one business holdup that have occurred in the past week. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police have arrested three teenaged suspects, aged 15, 16 and 19 and charged them with a string of street robberies and one business holdup that have occurred in the past week.

Security camera video from the Fosters Donut Shop at Cedar and Dakota shows two suspects coming in at around 1:20 am on Monday.

One suspect points a gun at a customer, robbing him of $20 then the other suspect jumps over the counter and empties the cash register which only contained $40. They ran to their car in the parking lot where a third suspect was waiting. They drove off, but a witness waiting in a car outside the shop called the police.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the call was a key to their capture. "What was extremely helpful was that there was a female outside of the business in a vehicle and that female provided a description of the suspect's vehicle."

Dyer says just 15 minutes later, the suspects violently robbed a man walking at Shaw and First. But thanks to the description given at the donut shop robbery, police spotted their vehicle, a late model Dodge Dart, and made the arrests.

"They took them downtown and they confessed to all 5 of the robberies we were aware of as well, as well as a robbery that occurred in Fresno County, and also confessed to other miscellaneous crimes related to thefts."

Dyer says other robberies of individuals occurred near Fresno State and the Tower District. Wallets and cell phones were taken.

Dyer suspects there may be more unreported crimes because it appears the suspects may have targeted Spanish speaking farm workers who may have been reluctant to report crimes.

The 19-year-old has been identified as Joshua Garcia, according to police he is a Bulldog gang member. He's in jail on armed robbery charges.

The 15 and 16-year-old are also said to be Bulldog gang members and they are being held in the juvenile hall.

While they suspect allegedly used a BB gun to commit the robberies, in two of the cases victims were hit in the head with the gun and could face more serious assault charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberyfresnofresno police departmentfresno statebulldog gangcrimeFresnoFresno StateFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News