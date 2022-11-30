13-year-old shot at apartment complex in Reedley, police say

Authorities have not yet made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot at an apartment complex in Reedley Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Reedley Police Department said a 13-year-old boy was shot around 12:30 pm at an apartment complex in the area of Cypress and Haney avenues.

The teen was conscious and talking with first responders.

He was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The area where the shooting took place was blocked off for several hours as investigators searched for evidence.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4200.