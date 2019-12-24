Teens Play Santa for Seniors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local teenager are playing Santa for hundreds of seniors this holiday. They went to a senior living facility at Chestnut and Winery in Fresno to deliver plastic boxes filled with treats like word puzzles, gloves, batteries and snacks.These young people, some who attend Bullard High, call themselves "Assisteens of Fresno," say they have made about six-hundred boxes to give away. This was just one of their many stops.They said.. they just wanted to give back.. to their community.