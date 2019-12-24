Teens Play Santa for Seniors

By Claudia Solis
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local teenager are playing Santa for hundreds of seniors this holiday. They went to a senior living facility at Chestnut and Winery in Fresno to deliver plastic boxes filled with treats like word puzzles, gloves, batteries and snacks.

These young people, some who attend Bullard High, call themselves "Assisteens of Fresno," say they have made about six-hundred boxes to give away. This was just one of their many stops.

They said.. they just wanted to give back.. to their community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoabc30 communitychristmas giftsenior citizens
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Authorities search for Atwater woman last seen in Southern California
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Show More
More people leaving CA than moving in, report finds
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Activists hope to build 'all-inclusive' city for nation's homeless in CA
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
More TOP STORIES News