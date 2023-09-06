Tesla's camera captures man vandalizing vehicle at Millerton Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man's day of fun over the weekend took a strange turn when his Tesla was keyed twice at Millerton Lake.

The cameras on the Tesla captured an unknown man keying the car, then looking around the parking lot and scratching the side again.

The Tesla's owner tells Action News he parked at Winchell Cove to spend the day out on the boat with his sons.

He returned to find the deep scratch on his car and reported it to the state park.

The man says he will be taking the vehicle to a body shop tomorrow to be looked at.

He is asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact the state park or email him at Millertoncarkeyer@gmail.com.