Madera police to provide new information on Thaddeus Sran case during news conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police say they will be release new information on the disappearance of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran during a news conference at 11 am.On Thursday, the department announced the remains of a child between the ages of two and three years old were found by cadaver dogs in a rural area of Madera County. While an official identification wasn't made, police said they believe the child is Thaddeus Sran, who was reported missing last week.Madera police have said that Thaddues's parents have "stopped cooperating" with their investigation, but in a statement the couples' lawyer said that was not the case.Action News asked police if the parents are considered suspects, and at this point, they say nothing is off the table.