How do you thaw a turkey? Here are 3 safe ways to defrost your bird for Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thanksgiving is almost here, and whether you're planning ahead or forget to defrost the turkey, the USDA says there are three ways to safely thaw a frozen bird.Every four to five pounds of turkey will require 24-hours of thaw time in the refrigerator, according to the USDA."If your turkey weighs 16 pounds, it will take about four days to thaw. Once thawed, the turkey is safe for another two days, so you can start thawing it six days before Thanksgiving (the Friday before Thanksgiving)," recommends the USDA.Thawing your turkey in the refrigerator is the safest method because the turkey will thaw at a consistent, safe temperature, USDA says.But, if you forget to the thaw the turkey and need to do it quickly, don't panic! There are other ways.The USDA recommends the following:What if the turkey starts to actually cook instead of just defrost?The USDA says let it rest for about five minutes before you resume thawing."Partway through thawing you may wish to cover the tips of the wings and drumsticks with a small piece of foil to shield them from the microwaves and keep them from cooking. Once the turkey has thawed you should cook it immediately," said the USDA.If you are worried about using aluminum foil in the microwave, the USDA says it's actually ok to use foil in the microwave in small amounts So, what if your turkey is still icy on Thanksgiving morning? The USDA says it's perfectly safe to cook a frozen turkey, it will just take longer to cook."A solidly frozen turkey will take at least 50% longer to cook than a thawed turkey," said the USDA. "If your turkey is only partially frozen, remember that it will take a bit longer to cook. Use your food thermometer, and when your bird measures 165F in the innermost part of the thigh, the innermost part of the wing and the thickest part of the breast, it is ready."Click here for more tips on safe thawing methods.