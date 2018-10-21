The Garden of Innocence lays to rest two babies who died without families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The burial services for Franis and JeriAnn took place with local leaders and people in the community attending the emotional ceremony.

Twice each year, Garden of Innocence holds these ceremonies to ensure that children found abandoned or left unidentified are given a loving goodbye.

"This is our fall burial and this is the least amount that we've every buried so we are thankful for that," said Garden of Innocence Roy Bell.

So far nearly 110 babies have been buried in Fresno.

Organizers are in need of beanie babies which are given to each child.

Donations can be dropped off at Mt. View Cemetery on Belmont Avenue.
