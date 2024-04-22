3 arrested after loaded gun was found during traffic stop in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men were arrested during a traffic stop in Porterville.

Friday night, police pulled over a car on Henderson Avenue and Indiana Street.

Officers say the passenger, 26-year-old Cyress Cruz, immediately ran away. Cruz was arrested after being chased by police.

During the foot pursuit, officers say Cruz tossed a loaded firearm that was found later by detectives.

Investigators say the driver, 27-year-old Daniel Ayon-Astorga, passenger 32-year-old Julian Garcia and two children were also in the vehicle.

Detectives found a knife, brass knuckles and drug residue in the car.

Ayon-Astorga and Cruz both had active warrants for their arrest. Garcia and Cruz were both identified as active gang members.

All three were arrested on multiple charges, including child endangerment, and were booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Office South County Detention Facility on $100,000 bail.