Society

TIME names 15-year-old as first-ever Kid of the Year

Every year, TIME Magazine reveals its person of the year. While we're still waiting on that, the magazine revealed its first-ever Kid of the Year.

This year, TIME recognized extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities. Among them is 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao.

Rao was selected from thousands of nominees and according to TIME, exceptional leadership is what made her stand out.

The brilliant young scientist is from Colorado and uses technology to help solve issues she is passionate about, like Opioid addiction and cyberbullying.

"Don't try to fix every problem, just focus on one that excites you," Rao told TIME.

Rao will be featured on the Dec. 14 cover of TIME Magazine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeducationchildrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for women who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News