Crews battle fire in downtown Fresno high-rise building

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high-rise building in downtown Fresno was on fire on Sunday afternoon.

The fire sparked a little after 4 pm on Sunday at the building on Fulton and Mariposa.

Fresno City fire crews battling the blaze issued a second alarm, calling for more resources.

They found flames on the 14th floor and were able to put it out.

The building's sprinkler system was activated and crews say it was very helpful in containing the fire but there is water damage inside the building now.

No injuries were reported from this fire and the cause is under investigation.
