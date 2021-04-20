UPDATE: 76-year-old missing Tulare woman found safe

UPDATE: Judy Sabad has been found safe. Thank you to all those who helped in the search!-------------Tulare police are looking for a missing 76-year-old woman who may have dementia.Judy Sabad was last seen at about 4:30 on Monday evening wearing bright turquoise pants, a black shirt with flowers printed on it, and moccasins.She is described as being 4'11" in height, 100 lbs in weight, and having light-colored short hair and blue eyes.If you have any information about where she is, please contact the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-429.