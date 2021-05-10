crime

Former Tulare County Sheriff's sergeant found guilty of domestic violence, witness intimidation

Richard Ramirez faces up to 6 years, 4 months in state prison.
Ex-Tulare County sergeant found guilty of domestic violence

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Tulare County Sheriff's sergeant who was on trial for raping a woman in 2010 has been found guilty of domestic violence and witness intimidation against three victims.

RELATED: Tulare Sheriff's Sergeant accused of domestic violence now charged with rape

A jury on Friday convicted Richard Ramirez on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, including battery, stalking, and dissuading a witness.

The Tulare County DA's office says Ramirez faces up to 6 years, 4 months in state prison.

Action News, in previous stories, had found documents that said that Ramirez, during a confrontation with a woman he was in a relationship with, struck her "three times in the stomach and chest, causing her to lose her breath."

RELATED: New details in case of Tulare County Sheriff's Sergeant accused of domestic violence

Ramirez, seen in sheriff's office Facebook photos, received a medal of valor from the department in 2015.

