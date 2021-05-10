Former Tulare County Sheriff's sergeant found guilty of domestic violence, witness intimidation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Tulare County Sheriff's sergeant who was on trial for raping a woman in 2010 has been found guilty of domestic violence and witness intimidation against three victims.A jury on Friday convicted Richard Ramirez on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, including battery, stalking, and dissuading a witness.The Tulare County DA's office says Ramirez faces up to 6 years, 4 months in state prison.Action News, in previous stories, had found documents that said that Ramirez, during a confrontation with a woman he was in a relationship with, struck her "three times in the stomach and chest, causing her to lose her breath."Ramirez, seen in sheriff's office Facebook photos, received a medal of valor from the department in 2015.