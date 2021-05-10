Former Tulare County Sheriff's sergeant found guilty of domestic violence, witness intimidation

RELATED: Tulare Sheriff's Sergeant accused of domestic violence now charged with rape
A jury on Friday convicted Richard Ramirez on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, including battery, stalking, and dissuading a witness.
The Tulare County DA's office says Ramirez faces up to 6 years, 4 months in state prison.
Action News, in previous stories, had found documents that said that Ramirez, during a confrontation with a woman he was in a relationship with, struck her "three times in the stomach and chest, causing her to lose her breath."
RELATED: New details in case of Tulare County Sheriff's Sergeant accused of domestic violence
Ramirez, seen in sheriff's office Facebook photos, received a medal of valor from the department in 2015.