Woman in critical condition after being shot in east central Fresno

Fresno police have arrested a woman after she allegedly shot another woman in central Fresno on Friday.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Quality Inn at McKinley Ave and E Clinton Way at about 4 pm.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and that they were involved in some sort of dispute.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times, according to police.

The victim was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say both women are in their mid-thirties.
