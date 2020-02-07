business

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company to open second location in Merced

Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company plans to open a second brewery in Merced, the company announced Friday.

The brewery will set up a taproom in the historic Tioga building on N Street and Main Street at the end of the summer.

The company offers a selection of craft beers and has been apart of several events, including FresYes Fest.

It opened its brewery garden on the corner of Fulton and Inyo Streets across from Chukchansi Park in 2010.
