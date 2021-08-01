Titanic wreckage 'rapidly' deteriorating due to bacteria and salt, researchers say

EMBED <>More Videos

Bacteria causing rapid deterioration of Titanic wreckage

A new look at the Titanic reveals that the ship is being lost to the sea and is slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria.

Researchers who are studying the sunken vessel say bacteria and salt are causing rapid deterioration of the wreckage.

They say the changes are most notable when you look at the railing on the ship's bow.

The group is planning to re-photograph the wreckage every summer in order to document the decay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
titanicresearch
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News