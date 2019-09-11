Toddler found wandering by herself in southeast Fresno reunited with her father

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The toddler that was found wandering by herself in southeast Fresno has been reunited with her father, according to the Fresno Police Department.The child was found around 4:30 a.m. near Winery and Kings Canyon on Wednesday.Police says the two to three-year-old girl was walking around the neighborhood while only wearing a diaper.Officers took her to the hospital for observation and that's where the child's father was reunited with her.