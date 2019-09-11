FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The toddler that was found wandering by herself in southeast Fresno has been reunited with her father, according to the Fresno Police Department.
The child was found around 4:30 a.m. near Winery and Kings Canyon on Wednesday.
Police says the two to three-year-old girl was walking around the neighborhood while only wearing a diaper.
Officers took her to the hospital for observation and that's where the child's father was reunited with her.
Toddler found wandering by herself in southeast Fresno reunited with her father
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News